Jill Smith
Jill Smith

RED LION - J. Jill (Markey) Smith, 90, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Autumn House East in York. She was the wife of the late Gordon E. Smith.

A private graveside service will be held in Red Lion Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith was born in Red Lion on January 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Clark W. and E. Ruth (LaMotte) Markey. She retired in 1990 from York County Court House, where she worked as a clerk for 40 years.

She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on holidays, where she enjoyed cooking and baking.

Mrs. Smith leaves a son, Ty G. Smith and his wife Doreen of Stewartstown and a daughter, Jodi S. Smith of Richboro, PA; and a sister, JoAnn Smith of York. She was preceded in death by a brother, Duke R. Markey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 121 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356 or American Cancer Society, PO Box 198 Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
