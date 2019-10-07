|
York - Jimmie E. Frey Sr. (Coach, Two-Coat, Dinger)
York, PA
Jimmie E. Frey, 80, of York. Husband of the late Gloria J. Frey, passed away Friday (October 4th, 2019) at York Hospital. Born November 25, 1938 in York, PA. He was the son of the late Paul S. and Pansy R. Frey.
Mr. Frey attended Dallastown Area High School and then served in the United States Merchant Marines. He was employed by the York City School District as a custodian and later a plant operator at Jackson Elementary School before retiring after 25 years of service.
He was a life member of the Girard Athletic Association. He coached many youth baseball and men's slow pitch softball teams, including B.Y.C. and head coach of the York City Mason Dixon All Stars for numerous years. Jim had a love for drum and bugle corps and was a member of the Hanover Lancers and the York White Roses.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was loved by many. He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Frey; Son, Jimmie E. Frey Jr. and his wife, Renee; Grandsons, Joshua Hull and wife, Michelle; Tyler Hull, Ryan Frey and Leeland Frey; Great Granddaughters, Nayeli Morten-Hull and Evalynn Hull.
In addition to his wife Gloria, he was proceeded in death by his brothers Larry and Merle Frey and sister Virginia Ensminger. Viewing will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:30 PM, at John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA 17404, with services starting at 1:30 PM. Interment will immediately follow completion of the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, York, PA.
The Family would like to give a sincere thank you to all doctors, nurses and staff that have cared for Jim during his time of sickness.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York City Little League, P.O. Box 1062, York, PA 17405.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019