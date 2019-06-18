Services
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
For more information about
Jimmie Barker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Red Lion Bible Church
105 Vale Rd
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:45 PM
Red Lion Bible Church
105 Vale Rd
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie R. Barker


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie R. Barker Obituary
Jimmie R. Barker

York - Jimmie R. Barker passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, PA

Jimmie was born on December 5, 1934 and was the son of the late Ora and Laura (Brooks) Barker. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Calvin Barker, Sr. and Carson Barker and a grandson, Christian R. Barker.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey R. Barker wife, Holly and his daughter Karen S. Walker, husband Jon, of York, PA and grandchildren, Alyssa and Blake Walker, and Rachel Barker. Sisters Frances Perkins husband, Bill, of Troutdale, VA, and Brenda Young, husband Jerry of Sugar Grove, VA and nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.

Jimmie retired from AMP, Incorporated in 1996 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and hunting, fishing, and camping.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 5:45PM at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Vale Rd, Red Lion, PA with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-5:45PM at the church prior to the service, and also will receive friends and fellowship following the service. Graveside services were held at Liberty Baptist Church in Troutdale, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Barker Family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now