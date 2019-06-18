|
|
Jimmie R. Barker
York - Jimmie R. Barker passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, PA
Jimmie was born on December 5, 1934 and was the son of the late Ora and Laura (Brooks) Barker. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Calvin Barker, Sr. and Carson Barker and a grandson, Christian R. Barker.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey R. Barker wife, Holly and his daughter Karen S. Walker, husband Jon, of York, PA and grandchildren, Alyssa and Blake Walker, and Rachel Barker. Sisters Frances Perkins husband, Bill, of Troutdale, VA, and Brenda Young, husband Jerry of Sugar Grove, VA and nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
Jimmie retired from AMP, Incorporated in 1996 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and hunting, fishing, and camping.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 5:45PM at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Vale Rd, Red Lion, PA with Pastor Steve Schmuck officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-5:45PM at the church prior to the service, and also will receive friends and fellowship following the service. Graveside services were held at Liberty Baptist Church in Troutdale, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Barker Family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 18, 2019