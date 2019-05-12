|
Jo-Ann Snyder
York - Jo-Ann Snyder, 83, entered into rest Tuesday April 30, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran. She was the wife of Ronald P. Snyder, Sr. for 63 years.
Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Snyder was born March 2, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Harry S. and Anna Mae (Reid) Arnold. She was a 1954 graduate of William Penn Senior High School, and a 1956 graduate of Thompson's Business School. Jo-Ann worked as a dental assistant in Lancaster and Adams Counties. She was the owner and operator of Snyder's Dog Grooming business in Aspers, PA.
Jo-Ann is survived by her husband; children Ronald P. Snyder, Jr., of York, Patti-Jo (Snyder) Twite and her husband C. Allen Twite of Guilford, MO; twin granddaughters Cheyanna E. Snyder and Destiny A. Snyder of Manchester, PA; a sister Trudy A. Strack: brothers Nevin H. Arnold and his wife Kathy of Red Lion, PA, and Philip H. Arnold and his wife Lia of MD.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 12, 2019