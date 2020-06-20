Joan Antonette

Joan AntonetteYork - Joan passed away on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court.Joan is survived by children, Christina M. King, husband Jeffrey, Clarence L. Sauder (Ernie), wife Michelle; grandchildren, Mindy S. Smith, Andrea R. Stevens, husband Donald, Ryan M. Sauder, wife Jacky, Dylan C. Sauder, Valerie R. Sauder; six great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews which she had great memories.Joan was the last of her siblings which included Anna Mary (Tootie) Fletcher, Jackie Kemper, Margaret Frick, Michael Lippold. She was also preceded in death by daughters Theresa A. Smith, Rose M. Reeves and grandson Justin L. Sauder.