Joan Burnell
Archdale, NC - Joan Elaine Warner Burnell, 81, died peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Meridian Center in High Point, NC.
She was born January 2, 1938, in Ionia, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Delmer (Sr.) and Nellie Warner.
She grew up in Michigan and spent many years in Dover, Pennsylvania, before relocating to Archdale, N.C in 2018.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was of the Protestant faith.
Joan was a people-person who never met a stranger and enjoyed being with and talking to people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell Howard Burnell and James Kopf.
Joan is survived by her children, Diane Myers of Colorado, John D. Curtis (Melissa Lester) of Archdale, NC. Mary Harrell of Belding, Michigan, Lori Harpine (Ernest) of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, and two great-grandchildren whom she adopted, Kylar Rae Burnell and Makenzie Jo Burnell, both of Archdale, North Carolina; step-daughter, Lori Winters (Jim) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Robert Warner of Michigan and William Woodcock of Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Michigan, Colorado and Pennsylvania.
At Joan's request, there will be no formal services.
