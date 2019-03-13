|
|
Joan C Sinkovitz
- - Joan C Sinkovitz, 90, was joyously welcomed into her heavenly home on March 8, 2019. Born in Harrisburg, Pa, she was the daughter of Dr & Mrs Harry J Kirby, and the wife of the late Coach John P Sinkovitz.
Joan loved Jesus with all of her heart and cherished her family & friends. She faithfully attended St Patrick's Catholic Church and especially enjoyed participating in the prayer meetings & weekly adoration chapel.
Joan was widowed in 1972 and dedicated her life to caring & providing for her 8 children. She will be greatly missed by John & wife Denise, Joanie & husband Randy Stegemerten, Susan, Thomas, Mary, Leo & wife Glenda, and Joseph. Joan was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara. She dearly loved her extended family which included 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1:00 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York. A reception will be held in the school cafeteria following the service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019