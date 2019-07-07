|
Joan Crumbling
WRIGHTSVILLE - Joan M. (Horn) Crumbling, 82, of Chanceford Twp., passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of Paul E. Crumbling, Sr. The couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary on April 7, 2019.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a visitation from 10:30-11 a.m. Pastor Terry L. Robinson will be officiating at the service.
Mrs. Crumbling was born in Columbia, Lancaster County on December 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Clinton) Horn.
She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Red Lion. She enjoyed spending time with her family and completing word find books.
Mrs. Crumbling leaves two daughters, Sharon Posey of Shollotte, NC and Cynthia Fornwalt and her husband, Carl of York; a son, Todd Crumbling of Perkasie; five grandchildren, Cassandra Gaus, Paul Crumbling, III, Kirsty Brent, Ethan Crumbling, and Christopher Ropp; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Horn, two sisters, Betty Stough and Bonnie Jones. She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Crumbling, Jr. and a grandson, Gavin Ropp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 924-N Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403 or Hospice and Community Care 224 St. Charles Way, York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019