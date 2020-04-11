|
|
Joan D. Anderson
York - Joan Delores Anderson (Glackin) of York, PA entered into Heaven on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness at age 90. Joan was known for her quick wit and strong will - most recently and affectionately called 'Mighty Joan' by her caregivers. She leaves a strong legacy of these traits in the lives of the women she touched.
She was the youngest daughter born in 1930 to Bessie Shive (York, PA) and Clarence Glackin (Lancaster, PA). She was preceded in death by her mother, father, 2 brothers - Edward and John Glackin and a sister - Helen Glackin (who died as a child).
She was an entrepreneur Owner/ Vice-President of Wolcott Catering from 1948 to 1963, one of the biggest catering businesses in York in its time. Through the remainder of her career, she had a lifelong passion for and success in food service working as a Head Cook - including at the Hahn Home in York.
She took great pride in support of family, nursing her mother through a lengthy illness…but also supporting the upbringing of her granddaughters. In her spare time, she was a Girl Scout Leader, Red Cross Volunteer, Member of Pilots Club International and was a champion golfer.
She is survived by her only child Susan McIlnay and husband Stephen of York; along with 4 grand-daughters - Elizabeth Chan (and husband Joseph) of Frederick, MD and Katherine, Madeline and Caroline McIlnay of York, PA and one great granddaughter born in March, Charlotte Chan. She will be missed by her extended family but particularly by her beloved nieces Linda Dittus and Bonnie Mickles - both of Seminole, FL.
A private celebration of life will be held at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in York, PA.
