Joan D. Maxell
1959 - 2020
Joan D. Maxell

York - Joan D. Maxell, 60, of York, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock. Anyone attending the viewing and funeral will be required to wear face masks in the funeral home. A viewing will be held from 11 to 12 noon Friday at the Funeral Home. Private burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, MD.

Born on October 22, 1959 she was a daughter of the late Leslie M. and Alice Mae (Kling) Maxell.

She graduated in 1977 from York Suburban High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Joan leaves her beloved dogs; Sky and Tucker; two cats; and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Jeffrey M. Maxell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
