Joan E. Schultz
Stewartstown - Joan Eleanor Schultz (nee Greenwell), passed away on February 28, 2020, at Stewartstown, PA, at age 71. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA.
Ms. Schultz was the daughter of the late Joseph Stafford Greenwell and the late Mary Eleanor (Lovett) Greenwell of Baltimore. She was predeceased by a son, Donald L. Schultz of Delta, PA., who died on Sept. 25, 2019. She is survived by a son, Joseph J. Schultz, and daughter-in-law, Dana G. Van Dyke, of Phoenix, MD.; and daughter-in-law Stephanie A. Schultz, of Delta, PA. She is also survived by four siblings and their spouses: brother Joseph S. Greenwell Jr. and sister-in-law Judith L. Greenwell, of Parkville, MD; sister Mary K. Colajezzi and brother-in-law Calvin V. Colajezzi, of Hampstead, MD.; sister Lynne A. Colbert and brother-in-law William E. Colbert, of Shrewsbury, PA.; and brother Wayne R. Greenwell and sister-in-law Vicki L. Greenwell, of Joppa, MD. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Avenue, New Freedom, Pa. 17349. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020