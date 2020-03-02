Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
315 N. Constitution Avenue
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Schultz Obituary
Joan E. Schultz

Stewartstown - Joan Eleanor Schultz (nee Greenwell), passed away on February 28, 2020, at Stewartstown, PA, at age 71. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA.

Ms. Schultz was the daughter of the late Joseph Stafford Greenwell and the late Mary Eleanor (Lovett) Greenwell of Baltimore. She was predeceased by a son, Donald L. Schultz of Delta, PA., who died on Sept. 25, 2019. She is survived by a son, Joseph J. Schultz, and daughter-in-law, Dana G. Van Dyke, of Phoenix, MD.; and daughter-in-law Stephanie A. Schultz, of Delta, PA. She is also survived by four siblings and their spouses: brother Joseph S. Greenwell Jr. and sister-in-law Judith L. Greenwell, of Parkville, MD; sister Mary K. Colajezzi and brother-in-law Calvin V. Colajezzi, of Hampstead, MD.; sister Lynne A. Colbert and brother-in-law William E. Colbert, of Shrewsbury, PA.; and brother Wayne R. Greenwell and sister-in-law Vicki L. Greenwell, of Joppa, MD. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Avenue, New Freedom, Pa. 17349. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the .

Online obituary and condolences are available at Legacy.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -