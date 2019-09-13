|
Joan Elizabeth Keller
Shrewsbury - Joan Elizabeth Keller, a retired Baltimore County teacher died September 10, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Shrewsbury, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Emma (Kramer) Keller.
She was born in York, PA as 1 of 4 children. Joan was in the first graduating class of Hereford High School. She then graduated from Towson State Teachers College in 1958. She taught math for 30 years in the following schools: Towsontown, Hereford Jr./Sr. High School and retired at Hereford Middle. She was the co-owner of a greenhouse-nursery business until 2017. Joan was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She taught religious education for many years. Joan was a chairperson of the parish council, and member of the choir for many years.
Joan is survived by her brother Leo Keller and his wife Margaret, and a sister Agnes Keller, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by a sister Frances Schaeffer.
A time of viewing will occur Friday September 13, 2019 from 6-8PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. 2nd St, New Freedom, PA 17349. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday September 14, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349 with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the adjacent church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the above address.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019