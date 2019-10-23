Services
Matinchek & Daughter Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
260 E. Main St
Middletown, PA 17057
(717) 944-7015
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Rose Cemetery
1502 Mt. Rose Ave.
York, PA
Joan Elizabeth Lewis


1948 - 2019
Joan Elizabeth Lewis Obituary
Joan Elizabeth Lewis

Harrisburg. - Joan Elizabeth Lewis, born February 9, 1948, in York, Pa and a former resident of Middletown, passed away on July 31, 2019 in Harrisburg. The daughter of the late William E. and June Lewis, Joan was a 1966 graduate of State College Area School District and a 1970 graduate of West Chester University. Joan retired from the United States Post Office in Harrisburg, Pa.

A ceremony will be held on November 6, 2019 at 1p at the Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York, Pa 17043.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrisburg Humane Society 7790 Grayson Rd, Harrisburg, Pa 17111.

Our thanks to the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 260 E Main St, Middletown , Pa 17057 for their assistance.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
