Springettsbury Township - Joan M. (Galbreath) Gladfelter, age 89, passed away at home with her family on May 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William (Bill) Gladfelter, who passed away in 2017. She was also predeceased by her daughter Cathy Littner in 2017.

A lifetime resident of York, Joan graduated from William Penn Senior High School and was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Springettsbury Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Joan is survived by daughters Susan Kostalas and Patti Gladfelter; son-in-law David Littner; her brothers Paul Galbreath and John Galbreath; three grandchildren Carrie Poff (BJ), Kostas Kostalas (Whitney), and Maria Kostalas, and five great grandchildren Alyssa, Brenden, Alex, Arianna and Elsa.

Burial will be held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Alzheimer's research.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020
