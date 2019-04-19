|
|
Joan H. Concilio
Dover - Joan H. Concilio, 84, of Dover Township, died April 17 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Louis F. Concilio, who passed away in 1993.
Joan was born March 25, 1935, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She was a 1953 graduate of Ridley Township High School. She worked a variety of jobs throughout the years, including serving as the first female manager of a Dunkin' Donuts in New Jersey and being secretary at New Creation Community Church in Dover Township for several years. She was also a bookkeeper, bank head teller, secretary, Girl Friday or clerk at a number of companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including her late husband's real-estate and insurance companies, as well as Parry Coatings, Penn State Aluminum, York Bank, York Composition, the York Hospital Hospitality Shop and Triangle Printing.
Most notably, Joan owned and operated Mom's Kitchen, and later Joan's Candy Corner, at Market and Penn Farmers Market in York for many years in the 1980s and '90s.
She loved being the "candy lady" and made many lifelong friends at Market. She was a member of New Creation Community Church, where she started the Stephen Ministry program and led it for several years, and a former member of Dover Bethany United Methodist Church and Mount Royal United Methodist Church, both in Dover Township.
Joan loved spending time with friends; cooking and baking; and animals, especially her cat, Mr. Bill. Joan is survived by a large and loving family and many friends: daughter and son-in-law Linda J. and Michael Smith of Spring Grove; son and daughter-in-law David A. and Diane Moore of Arizona; daughter and son-in-law Carolyn J. and John Lang of West Deptford, New Jersey; daughter and son-in-law Louise J. and Robert Danenhower of Deptford, New Jersey; and daughter and son-in-law Joan S. Concilio and Daniel Herman of Dover Township, with whom she lived along with her former son-in-law Christopher Otto and granddaughter Sarah J. Otto. She is also survived by many other grandchildren (and their spouses): Robert and Robin Watson; Kimberly Crothers; Travis and Julie Moore; Daniel Moore; Sean and Jessica Garrison; Colleen and David Federico; Andrew and Maura Mount; Adam and Johanna Mount; and Samantha and Darren Wolfe; as well as 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her older brother and his fiance, John Grimes and Lois Huffines of Ridley, Pennsylvania; her younger brother and his wife, Ray and Elizabeth Grimes of Texas; and their families.
Relatives and friends are welcomed to attend a celebration of Joan's life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kurt Herzberg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Road, Dover, PA 17315, or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Joan's family would especially like to thank the Emergency Department team at Memorial Hospital for their care over the years and at the time of Joan's passing. It is greatly appreciated.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019