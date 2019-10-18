Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Stoudt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Stoudt Obituary
Joan K. Stoudt

Nazareth - On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Joan K. (Fehnel) Stoudt, 85, passed away at SpirTrust Lutheran of Shrewsbury. She was the wife of the late Karl Stoudt of Nazareth, PA for 51 years. Joan graduated from Liberty High School, Bethlehem, in 1951. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Nazareth until moving to Spirit Trust Lutheran in 2013. While at St. John for many years she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Junior Women's Club, and lived a life of service whenever called.

She worked for the Nazareth Area School District serving as secretary.

She is survived by her two children, Kathryn Wassenaar and husband Craig, and Jeffrey Stoudt and wife Carla; two siblings, Janice Keyock and husband Gerald, and Anne DiDonato; five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Rev. Aaron Cope of Spirit Trust Lutheran will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are recommended to visionsofeagles.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.