Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Joan L. Deal


1930 - 2019
Joan L. Deal Obituary
Joan L. Deal

York - Joan L. Deal, age 89, of York, died at 12:45 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Brunswick at Longstown. She was the wife of the late Jack M. Deal.

Born January 30, 1930 in York, she was the only child of the late Webster and Flo (Gladfelter) Danner.

Mrs. Deal is survived by two sons, Jack M. Deal, Jr., and John D. Deal, both of York; two grandsons, Jack M. Deal, III, and Eric Deal; and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mount Rose Cemetery, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 15, 2019
