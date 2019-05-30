|
Joan L. Kline
EAST PROSPECT - Joan L. (Shelly) Kline, 87, passed away into the arms of Jesus Monday, May 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale Mittel, Leon Dietz and Richard Kline.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 1 N. Main Street, East Prospect. Officiating the service will be her pastor, the Rev. Frank Miller. Viewings will be held from 6-8pm, Friday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11am, Saturday at the church. Burial will be held in Riverview Cemetery.
Born June 1, 1931 in East Prospect, she was a daughter of the late Harry B. and Myrtle I. (Stein) Shelly. She was a 1949 graduate of William Penn High School.
A loving and dedicated homemaker, she was also employed throughout the years at Bear's Department Store, Curtain Call Costumes and had a stand at central market "Joan's Breads" where she sold her baked goods.
A member of the East Prospect Fire Company and past President of their Ladies Auxiliary, she was also a member of the Canadochly Ambulance Club. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and a former member of the York Christian and Missionary Alliance.
Mrs. Kline is survived by three daughters, Anita L. Howard and husband, Lynn of Felton, Shelly R. Miller and husband, Paul of Spring Grove and Elizabeth J. Senft and husband, Chad of York; seven grandchildren, Travis Mittel, Aaron Mittel, Paul Miller, Jr., Rebecca Gerfertz, Jesse Haugh, Christian Senft, Cameron Senft; companion, Gene Keller of Delroy and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, D. Brent Mittel, sister, Lois E. Leiphart and brother, Glen E. Shelly.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1 N. Main Street, East Prospect, Pa 17317.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 30, 2019