|
|
Joan L. Sowers
Manchester Twp. - Joan L. Sowers, age 87, of Manchester Township, York, died at 7:40 AM Friday, March 27, 2020, at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late George S. Sowers.
Born February 6, 1933, in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Talcott E. and Hazel J. (Sommers) Ditto, she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Sowers is survived by a son, Bruce E. Sowers, and his wife Judy, of Lancaster; two daughters, Karen J. Espenshade of Lititz, and Diane E. Sowers, and Karen Roland, of York; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Espenshade, and Brian Weaver, Bradley, Kelly, Kathryn and Jeffrey Espenshade, Bryan Mumma and Erin Topham; and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, John, Jack, George and William Ditto; and two sisters, Helen Ellis, and Sue Alexander.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with her Pastor, The Rev. Chuck Sprenkle officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020