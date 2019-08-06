|
Joan M. (Steinfelt) Holtzapple
York - Joan M. (Steinfelt) Holtzapple, 90 passed away at the Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, on Saturday, August 4th. She was the beloved wife of the late Emory H. Holtzapple
Mrs. Holtzapple was born in York on July 22, 1929 and was the youngest child of the late Jacob L. and Margaret I. (Deller) Steinfelt.
Joan was a 1947 graduate of York Catholic High School. She worked in the office for Mailman's Department Store for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown, where she often played the organ for services. Besides enjoying playing the organ, Joan enjoyed making crafts, especially jewelry and travelling with her husband. Two of her most memorable trips were going out west and to Austria with friends from USFA. She loved being a wife and homemaker and was known for making treats and snacks. Visitors to her home never left hungry. She will be remembered as a woman who was always generous and kind to her family, friends and everyone she met.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Monica Joseph, and her brothers, Joseph, Phillip, Fred and Paul "Pat" Steinfelt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313 with Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the funeral mass. Interment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Joan's dear friend Linda Billet, for her care and friendship she gave Joan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S. Russell St., York, PA 17402.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019