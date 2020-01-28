|
Joan M. Kain
Shrewsbury - Joan M. Kain, age 90, died at 7:05 AM Monday, January 27, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury. She was married to Eugene F. Kain for 43 years, who died in 1994. She is survived by her companion, Harold K. Turner.
Mrs. Kain was born November 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late Margaret and Regi D. Merhige. She was a member of First Christian Church in Lemoyne.
Mrs. Kain is survived by two sons, David E. Kain of Omaha, Nebraska and Charles A. Veltrie of New Mexico; two daughters, Nancy K. Ransom of Stewartstown and Theresa Walker; 14 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Altonji of New Jersey; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Veltrie.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Deacon Celine Wachter, officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020