Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Powers Obituary
Joan M. Powers

Stewartstown - Joan Marie (Ward) Powers, 72, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dennis H. Powers. Joan is also survived by her children Robert "Bobby" C. Shape, Christopher P. Shape, Robert A. Powers, and Lorrie B. Staggers.

Due to public health concerns and regulations, public services will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in Stewartstown, Pa is assisting the family with their wishes.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -