Joan M. Powers
Stewartstown - Joan Marie (Ward) Powers, 72, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dennis H. Powers. Joan is also survived by her children Robert "Bobby" C. Shape, Christopher P. Shape, Robert A. Powers, and Lorrie B. Staggers.
Due to public health concerns and regulations, public services will be announced at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in Stewartstown, Pa is assisting the family with their wishes.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020