Joan M. (Warner) ThompsonYork Township - Joan M. (Warner) Thompson, 93, of York Township, passed away peacefully at Manor Care - Dallastown on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Sterling E. Thompson, Sr.Mrs. Thompson was born in Dallastown on May 9, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Conrad and Mary (Stump) Warner.Joan was a loving and dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed walking and exercising, always being sure to get her daily time on her exercise bike. Joan was a lifelong member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where she was involved in many of the church activities, including the tape ministry. She was a past Girl Scout leader and was known to have a big heart for others. She will be deeply missed by her family and everyone that knew her.Joan is survived by her four children: Jean Thompson of York, Sterling Thompson, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Seven Valleys, Mary Beth Rhodes and husband, Terry, of Harrisonburg, VA, and Chris Thompson and wife, Josie, of Purcellville, VA; nine grandchildren, Tim Thompson and wife, Meghan, Jeff Thompson, Erik Rhodes and wife, Katherine, John Rhodes and wife, Jessica, Adam Rhodes and wife, Alice, Lauren Rhodes, Zoe Thompson, Alexa Thompson and Derek Thompson. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Kerry Thompson, Jackson Rhodes, Ann Rhodes and Joseph Rhodes; and her sisters-in-law, Janet Warner and Florence Thompson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Kay Warner, Muriel Olewiler, Karen Spyker, Eileen Reisinger and Gene Warner.A funeral service to honor Joan's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 4th, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Roger Mentzer officiating. Private interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Joan's name can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the address listed above.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.