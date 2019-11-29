|
Joan Marie Fahringer
York - Joan Marie (Tome) Fahringer, age 68, of Hellam Township, ended her earthly journey and was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from her home with her beloved husband and cat by her side. She was the wife of James N. Fahringer.
Born July 31, 1951 in York, she was the daughter of the late John H. Tome and Margie A. (Olewiler) Tome.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Thelma M. Einsig of Hellam; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and her beloved cat. She was preceded in death by a brother, John H. Tome, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy A. Tome, Betty V. Miller, and Janet I. Keeney.
Joan was a 1969 graduate of Eastern High School and graduated from York Hospital School of Nursing in 1972 and later received her BSN from York College. She also became a board certified cardiovascular nurse. Joan was a very caring and conscientious nurse and worked as a cardiac nurse for 41 years at the York Hospital. During that time she received various awards and honors including the "Kitty Reisinger Heart of Nursing" award. Joan also served on a nurse blueprint committee to design the new patient care tower at York Hospital.
Joan was the loving caregiver for her mother and sister, Dorothy, for many years. For 44 years Joan ministered in music with her husband and the Faith and Prayer Mission in many York County convalescent homes, the York County Detention Home, Pleasant Acres, and numerous churches. She was a volunteer at Pleasant Acres for 45 years, conducting Sunday night chapel services and other duties.
Joan loved the beauty of the outdoors and was an avid hiker and bicyclist. She walked and/or biked the entire York Heritage Rail Trail from York to Cockeysville, MD. She loved taking pictures on her hikes and sharing them with her Facebook friends. Joan enjoyed reading, post card collecting, boating, and making people happy.
Joan was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church. The family wishes to thank the staff on the 7th floor and Tower 2 of York Hospital for their excellent care.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Jim, Pastor Clint McCauley, and the Rev. Dr. Benny Ortiz officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Kreutz Creek Cemetery.
A memorial service will also be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, 2160 Roosevelt Ave., York.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke St., York, PA 17401, Calvary Temple A/G Church, 2160 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408, York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406, or to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019