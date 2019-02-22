|
|
Joan (nee) Orner Milsten
- - On February 21,2019 wife of the late Jerry Milsten. Mother of Beth (Shaun) Miller and Craig (Amy) Milsten. Grandmother of Adam and Laura Miller And Andrew and Rachel Milsten. Relatives and fiends are invited to services Sunday 1:00 PM at Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel 4737 Street Rd. Trevose PA , Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Monday evening at 6:00 at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Craig Milsten. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019