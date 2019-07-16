|
Joan "Pat" Orwick Bracken
Glen Rock - Joan "Pat" Orwick Bracken, 84, of Glen Rock passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pat was born Sept 11, 1934 to Blair Walters and Lenore Walters Querry in Mifflin, PA. She was a 1952 graduate of Lewistown Joint High School and later worked for Harley Davidson in York for 30 years, retiring in 1995. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Bracken, Sr. Her biggest joys in life were reading, crocheting, and being a grandmother.
Pat is survived by her children Calvin Orwick, Jr. and wife Wendy, David Orwick, Dorinda Grove and husband Keith, Betti Saubel and husband Greg, and Marie Saubel and husband Steve; grandchildren Bobby Stiffler, Kelsi Saubel, Adam Saubel, Andrew Grove, Michelle Harvey, and David Orwick II; step-children, Ticia Lambert, Tami Geiling, Alfred Bracken, Jr., and their families. She is a sibling to Donice McCardle (Jay), Dorene Gross, Linda Espenshade (Bob), Janet King and half brothers and sister, Arthur, Jerry and Barry Querry and Judy Kishbaugh, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Pat was preceded in death by her ex-husband and friend Calvin Orwick, Sr., and 2 brothers, James Walters and Blair Walters, Jr.
A public visitation will be held at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N Second St., New Freedom, PA on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM with a service beginning at 11 AM with Pastor Katie Brantner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hametown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of these organizations in Pat's memory. Michael J. Fox Foundation PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Ste 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 16, 2019