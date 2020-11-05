1/1
Joan Raubenhold Zortman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Raubenhold Zortman

York, PA - Joan Raubenhold Zortman, 91, of York, PA, passed away November 2, 2020 at Country Meadows of Leader Heights. Born October 27, 1929, in York, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Irvin A. Raubenhold and Helen Horn Raubenhold.

Mrs. Zortman was a 1946 graduate of William Penn High School, York and a 1951 graduate of Hood College in Frederick, MD. She began her teaching career at Ridge Street Elementary in York and served later as a substitute teacher with York Suburban and West York School Districts.

A passionate musician, Joan played violin and viola with the York Symphony Orchestra for 60 years. She taught many students as a private violin and viola teacher. She was a member of three different string quartets, the Bob Clay Orchestra, and a board member of the York Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Over the years, Joan was a member of the Young Women's Club, DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and the Hood Alumnae Club of York County.

She was a lifelong member of Grace United Church of Christ in York (until it's closure), where her father served as pastor for 38 years. She is most recently a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, York.

She and her husband Harry E. Zortman, Jr. were married for 58 years until his passing in 2011. She leaves a son - Lee (& David) of West Pittston, PA, a daughter - Diane (& Jim) of Loveland, CO, a son - Mark (& Nancy-Ann) of York, PA, and a daughter - Carol of Wayne, PA, along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions in her memory can be made to the York Symphony Orchestra, 50 N George St, York, PA 17401 www.yorksymphony.org.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved