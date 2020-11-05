Joan Raubenhold Zortman
York, PA - Joan Raubenhold Zortman, 91, of York, PA, passed away November 2, 2020 at Country Meadows of Leader Heights. Born October 27, 1929, in York, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Irvin A. Raubenhold and Helen Horn Raubenhold.
Mrs. Zortman was a 1946 graduate of William Penn High School, York and a 1951 graduate of Hood College in Frederick, MD. She began her teaching career at Ridge Street Elementary in York and served later as a substitute teacher with York Suburban and West York School Districts.
A passionate musician, Joan played violin and viola with the York Symphony Orchestra for 60 years. She taught many students as a private violin and viola teacher. She was a member of three different string quartets, the Bob Clay Orchestra, and a board member of the York Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Over the years, Joan was a member of the Young Women's Club, DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and the Hood Alumnae Club of York County.
She was a lifelong member of Grace United Church of Christ in York (until it's closure), where her father served as pastor for 38 years. She is most recently a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, York.
She and her husband Harry E. Zortman, Jr. were married for 58 years until his passing in 2011. She leaves a son - Lee (& David) of West Pittston, PA, a daughter - Diane (& Jim) of Loveland, CO, a son - Mark (& Nancy-Ann) of York, PA, and a daughter - Carol of Wayne, PA, along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions in her memory can be made to the York Symphony Orchestra, 50 N George St, York, PA 17401 www.yorksymphony.org
.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.