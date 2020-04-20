Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Joan S. DiLeo

York Twp. - Joan S. DiLeo, age 94, of York Township, York, died at 9:50 AM Saturday, April 18, 2020, at The Haven at Springwood.

Born March 31, 1926 in Washington, DC, a daughter of the late Mark E. and Sarah B. (Ramsey) Shanaberger, she is survived by two daughers, Linda E. DiLeo, of Pittsburgh, and Vicki E. DiLeo, of York; and one grandson, Andrew D. Clautice, of Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty S. Shaull; and three brothers, Robert Shanaberger, Richard Shanaberger, and Mark E. Shanaberger, Jr.

Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of private services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Martin Library, 130 East Market Street, York PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
