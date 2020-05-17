Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Shane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan V. Shane


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan V. Shane Obituary
Joan V. Shane

York - Joan V. Shane, 85, entered into rest on Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 8, 1934 in York. The daughter of the late Edward A. and Frances L. (Heidler) Shane.

Joan graduated from York Catholic H.S. She retired from Mrs. Smith Pie Co. after 47 yrs. as office manager. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. She loved flowers and working in her yard. She also was known as an avid walker. She spent many years taking care of her sisters.

She will be greatly missed by her close family: niece Fran L."Peanie" Ruby and husband Daniel, great nieces Kelly R. Ekeneme and husband and Alicia D. Ruby, her nephew Joseph R. Shane, great-great nephew Kade A. Warntz, and family friend Red.

Joan is survived by a brother Edward A. "Sonny" Shane, Jr. of Dallastown, many nieces, nephews, great & great, great. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances C.W. "Noan" Shane, Mary Shane, Geraldine A."Det" Shane, Regina Keene and husband Richard, Frances S. "Babe" Shane, Phyllis McKinnish and husband Bruce, Harold "Bud" Shane, James E. Shane, Robert K. Shane and wife Jean (Duncan) Shane, William J. Shane and wife Helen (Church) Shane, and a sister in law Charlette Shane.

The services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -