Joan V. Shane
York - Joan V. Shane, 85, entered into rest on Monday May 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1934 in York. The daughter of the late Edward A. and Frances L. (Heidler) Shane.
Joan graduated from York Catholic H.S. She retired from Mrs. Smith Pie Co. after 47 yrs. as office manager. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. She loved flowers and working in her yard. She also was known as an avid walker. She spent many years taking care of her sisters.
She will be greatly missed by her close family: niece Fran L."Peanie" Ruby and husband Daniel, great nieces Kelly R. Ekeneme and husband and Alicia D. Ruby, her nephew Joseph R. Shane, great-great nephew Kade A. Warntz, and family friend Red.
Joan is survived by a brother Edward A. "Sonny" Shane, Jr. of Dallastown, many nieces, nephews, great & great, great. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Frances C.W. "Noan" Shane, Mary Shane, Geraldine A."Det" Shane, Regina Keene and husband Richard, Frances S. "Babe" Shane, Phyllis McKinnish and husband Bruce, Harold "Bud" Shane, James E. Shane, Robert K. Shane and wife Jean (Duncan) Shane, William J. Shane and wife Helen (Church) Shane, and a sister in law Charlette Shane.
The services will be at a later date. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2020