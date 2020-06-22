Joan Wrede
DALLASTOWN - Joan E. (Anderson) Wrede, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence. Joan was the wife of the late Roy E. Wrede. Services will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church 4263 Delta Rd. in Airville. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements. Joan's dedication to her family will be forever remembered. She is survived by three daughters; Tammy (Scott) Henry, Yvonne (Carl) Mansberger, Amy (Lonnie) Miller; two sons; Michael (Eileen) Wrede, Kenneth Wrede (companion Donna Miller); sister Faye Swift; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.