Joanmarie Cosenza
York - Joanmarie Cosenza, 83, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at York Hospital.
She was the wife of Joseph S. Cosenza, sharing 61 years of marriage.
Joanmarie was born in the Bronx, New York on June 7, 1936, daughter of the late Carmelo and Marion (Santacto) Vaticano.
Joanmarie graduated from Walton High School, Class of 1954. She retired from Century 21 in 1992 as a Real Estate Broker, Sales Agent, and Appraiser for New York State. She enjoyed doing needle point and cross stitching.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Robert Michael and his wife, Phyllis of Skaneateles, NY, Paul Joseph, John Matthew, and Lorraine; and a cousin, Richard Cohan. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Rocky" Sands.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with the Rev. Forrest S. "Bud" Bish officiating. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday following the funeral service. Those attending the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019