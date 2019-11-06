|
|
Joann Hinkle
Dover - Joann D. Hinkle, 94, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Providence Place.
She was the wife of the late Spurgeon M. Hinkle.
Born in Harrisburg on May 27, 1925, Joann was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary M. (Weaver) Deitch. She was a graduate of York High. She was a lifetime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Joann retired from the Naval Ordinance in New Cumberland following many years of service.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Christine Blackford officiating. A funeral cortege will form at 1:45 p.m. at the main entrance to the cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with the arrangements.
Mrs. Hinkle is survived by two nephews, John C. Stough and wife, Debra and Stephen S. Stough and wife, Judy all of York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019