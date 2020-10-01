1/1
JoAnn M. (Waltemyer) Winemiller
1946 - 2020
JoAnn M. (Waltemyer) Winemiller

York - JoAnn M. (Waltemyer) Winemiller, of York was a country girl at heart who is now free with her Lord and Savior, going home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 6:13PM at her residence, surrounded by her family, at the age of 73. She was the wife of Earl S. Winemiller, Jr. of York, to whom she married on October 10, 1964, celebrating 55 years of marriage.

She was born in York on December 14, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Jacob H. and Katie E. (Sharp) Waltemyer. She worked at Sico Serve, formerly Pensupreme Dairy as a manager for many years. JoAnn loved the beach, time spent at Disney World and spending quality time with her family.

In addition to her husband, JoAnn leaves behind her four sons, Jeffrey L. Winemiller and wife Christa of Seven Valleys, Brian S. Winemiller and wife, Darlene, of Hanover, Chad E. Winemiller of York and Steven M. Winemiller and wife, Robin, of York. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and also leaves her nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

A viewing will be on Monday, October 5th from 10-11am at Burg Funeral home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A service of Honor and Praise for JoAnn will begin at 11am with Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jacob's Union Cemetery in York New Salem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Shriner's Hospital for Children in memory of JoAnn, at 2551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, HE SET ME FREE.

www.BurgFuneralHome.com










Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
