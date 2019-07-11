Services
Joann Mae Aldinger


1938 - 2019
Joann Mae Aldinger Obituary
Joann Mae Aldinger

York - Joann Mae Aldinger, 80, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was the wife of Gene R. Aldinger, sharing 63 years of marriage.

Joann was born in York on August 29, 1938, daughter of the late Stuart, Sr. and Josephine (Bair) Wantz.

Joann graduated from York High School. She worked in housekeeping at Apple Hill and Pleasant Acres Nursing Home and was a member of ValleyView Alliance Church.

In addition to her husband, Joann is survived by two daughters, Tina Aldinger of York and Jean Lehr of Strinestown; a brother, Charles Wantz and his wife, Sharon of East York; two sisters, Phyllis Snook and her husband, Gary of Reedsville and Nancy Klinedinst of Yoe. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stuart Wantz, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Ave., Hellam, with Pastor Lee Nanfelt officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Mount Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in honor of Joann.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
