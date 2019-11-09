Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Snow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Snow Obituary
JoAnn Snow

WEST YORK - JoAnn D. (Gentzler) Snow, 64, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rest Haven in York with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Bennett E. Snow.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Quickel's Cemetery Zions View.

Mrs. Snow was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Vernon L. and Ardoth F. (Becker) Gentzler. She worked as a personal assistant and caregiver for Shadowfax and the Hahn Home. She was also employed by GTE as a switchboard operator.

Mrs. Snow had attended First Presbyterian Church in York and was a 1972 graduate of West York High School.

Mrs. Snow is survived by her a daughter, Sibyl E. Snow of Baltimore; a sister, Dr. Yvonne S. Gentzler of State College, PA; nieces and nephews, Gregory A. Gentzler, II, Steven G. Gentzler, Britni J. Maines, Lauren E. Kinney, and Samantha C. Gentzler; an aunt Audrey Grove, and a cousin Kimberly Grove. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory A. Gentzler and Scott E. Gentzler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rest Haven Residents Fund, 1050 S. George Street, York, PA 17403, which supports outings and social activities for residents of Rest Haven Nursing Home. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rest Haven for their extraordinary care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -