|
|
JoAnn Snow
WEST YORK - JoAnn D. (Gentzler) Snow, 64, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rest Haven in York with her daughter by her side. She was the wife of the late Bennett E. Snow.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Quickel's Cemetery Zions View.
Mrs. Snow was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Vernon L. and Ardoth F. (Becker) Gentzler. She worked as a personal assistant and caregiver for Shadowfax and the Hahn Home. She was also employed by GTE as a switchboard operator.
Mrs. Snow had attended First Presbyterian Church in York and was a 1972 graduate of West York High School.
Mrs. Snow is survived by her a daughter, Sibyl E. Snow of Baltimore; a sister, Dr. Yvonne S. Gentzler of State College, PA; nieces and nephews, Gregory A. Gentzler, II, Steven G. Gentzler, Britni J. Maines, Lauren E. Kinney, and Samantha C. Gentzler; an aunt Audrey Grove, and a cousin Kimberly Grove. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory A. Gentzler and Scott E. Gentzler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rest Haven Residents Fund, 1050 S. George Street, York, PA 17403, which supports outings and social activities for residents of Rest Haven Nursing Home. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rest Haven for their extraordinary care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019