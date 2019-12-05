|
Joanna "Mari" Hardway-Kassab
York - Joanna died of natural causes in her home in York on November 30, 2019. Born on March 14, 1985 in Rochester, NY, she later moved with her family to York County, PA and graduated from York Suburban High School. During high school, she was active in drama, chorus, and band, where she served 2 years as drum major. Friends fondly remember her roles in musicals such as the Wicked Witch in Wizard of Oz, where her cackling laugh scared the young children! Shortly after high school, she was involved in youth and worship ministries at Living Word Community Church. Music was her area of study at West Chester University, where she was a member of the Tau Beta Sigma service sorority. Later, she graduated from Baltimore School of Massage.
After spending several years living in New York City and Buffalo, NY, she came back to the York area, where she was active in the local music and arts community. She was employed by Giant Food Stores. Her friends and family often commented on how she could brighten a room, or how easily she showed great love and acceptance. "Mari" (as her friends knew her) is survived by her parents, Annie and Mark Hardway of York, a brother Jason and his family of Dallastown, a grandfather Paul Hardway of West Newton, and another grandfather Glenn Fox of Saltsburg. Joanna was preceded in death by her grandmothers Annie Fox and Jo Hardway. She was separated from husband Sam Kassab of New York, NY. The family has decided there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations as a tribute to the , or become involved in a community service project, as Joanna was often involved in fund-raising concerts and events for various community organizations.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019