JoAnne A. Fry
Dover - JoAnne A. Fry, 86, entered into rest at 10:25 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Carl S. Fry, Sr. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 22, 2020.
Born October 16, 1934 in York, JoAnne was a daughter of the late William H. and Mary J. (Morrison) Quigley.
She graduated from William Penn High School in 1952.
JoAnne was a homemaker. She also worked as a secretary for Buchart Horn, Inc. and owned and operated JoAnne Fry Draperies.
She was a member of Dover United Church of Christ where she was a former church secretary, and Sunday School teacher. JoAnne spent many years volunteering in the community through various agencies such as The Family Clothes Tree, Meals on Wheels and the Dover Food Bank. She was also a member of Bridge Board Room, enjoyed bowling and participated in numerous leagues. In her later years, she enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to her husband, JoAnne is survived by five children, Tracey A. Knouse and husband, Michael of York, Carl S. Fry, Jr., of Dover, Susan E. McNeely and husband, Michael of York, Scott Q. Fry of Baton Rouge, LA and Heather E. Thomas and husband, Jeffrey of Dover; four grandchildren, Ryan and Shannon McNeely, Rachel and Aaron Thomas; a great granddaughter, Colette McNeely; a sister, Isabelle Holt of Nevada; a brother, Quentin Quigley of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Jerry and Clinton Quigley; and a sister, Lois Kefauver.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend JoAnne's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Dover U.C.C., 45 W. Canal St., Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Eva O'Diam. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. For everyone's health and safety, it is requested that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dover U.C.C., 45 W. Canal St., Dover, PA 17315.
