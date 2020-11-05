1/1
Joanne Blokzeyl
1946 - 2020
Joanne Blokzeyl

Red Lion - Joanne E. (Bahn) Blokzeyl, 74 of Red Lion passed away peacefully at Spring Creek Rehab on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 38 years to John H. Blokzeyl.

Born March 25, 1946 in Brogue, she was the daughter of the late Samuel C., Jr. and Orpha A. (Godfrey) Bahn.

Joanne enjoyed sewing, hummingbirds and going to the mountains. She was also a talented cook.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Blokzeyl is survived by her son, John C. Blokzeyl and his wife, Lindsay of Red Lion and 2 grandchildren: Samuel J. Blokzeyl and Erivine Blokzeyl, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service to celebrate Joanne's life will be held on Monday, November 9th at 10am at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Pastor Arthur S. Zeigler officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Monday at the funeral home from 9am until the start of the service. Facemasks are required for those in attendance.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the York Unit American Cancer Society; 924 N. Colonial Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
