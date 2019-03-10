Services
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Dahowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Dahowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne Dahowski Obituary
Joanne Dahowski

York - Joanne Dahowski passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in her daughter's home in Benicia with her family by her side. Joanne was born in Greenville, South Carolina, however, spent most of her years raising her children in Reading and York Pennsylvania. In 2007, Joanne moved to Benicia, California to enjoy her favorite California weather in a small town community.

Joanne graduated from William Smith College in Geneva, New York with a degree in psychology. She worked in customer service for many years with Comcast and A Helping Hand HealthMed.

First and foremost Joanne loved being a mom; providing a loving and supportive environment for her children was her number one priority. She was a great humanitarian and an exceptionally kind soul who found joy in the simple things in life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, and walking her rescue Sheltie, Norma. Joanne walked many miles every day with her daughter-in-law Curnie, covering the many parks in Benicia, First Street & the Marina, as well as the streets of her Southampton neighborhood. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the NFL, PGA and NBA. She was a lifelong avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and quickly adopted the Golden State Warriors upon moving to California.

Joanne is survived by her daughter Diane Dahowski, sons Chris & Donald Dahowski; grandchildren Tyler & Damian Dahowski and her dog Norma. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Young, and her brother William Young, Jr.

Services will be private. For those wishing to honor Joanne, donations can be made to Paseo Aquatics, c/o 27464 Garza Drive, Saugus, CA 91350 a not-for-profit youth swim organization started by her son. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com

Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 707-745-3130

www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Download Now