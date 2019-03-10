|
|
Joanne Dahowski
York - Joanne Dahowski passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in her daughter's home in Benicia with her family by her side. Joanne was born in Greenville, South Carolina, however, spent most of her years raising her children in Reading and York Pennsylvania. In 2007, Joanne moved to Benicia, California to enjoy her favorite California weather in a small town community.
Joanne graduated from William Smith College in Geneva, New York with a degree in psychology. She worked in customer service for many years with Comcast and A Helping Hand HealthMed.
First and foremost Joanne loved being a mom; providing a loving and supportive environment for her children was her number one priority. She was a great humanitarian and an exceptionally kind soul who found joy in the simple things in life. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, and walking her rescue Sheltie, Norma. Joanne walked many miles every day with her daughter-in-law Curnie, covering the many parks in Benicia, First Street & the Marina, as well as the streets of her Southampton neighborhood. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the NFL, PGA and NBA. She was a lifelong avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and quickly adopted the Golden State Warriors upon moving to California.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Diane Dahowski, sons Chris & Donald Dahowski; grandchildren Tyler & Damian Dahowski and her dog Norma. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Young, and her brother William Young, Jr.
Services will be private. For those wishing to honor Joanne, donations can be made to Paseo Aquatics, c/o 27464 Garza Drive, Saugus, CA 91350 a not-for-profit youth swim organization started by her son. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019