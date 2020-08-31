Joanne E Deardorff



East Stroudsburg - Joanne E. Deardorff, 74, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Charles "Denny" Deardorff with whom she shared 46 years of marriage at the time of his death on July 9, 2015.



Born March 1, 1946 in York, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Zartman) Freed and lived in Monroe County since 1971.



She was an English teacher in the Warren Hills School District until her retirement in 2004. In 2005, she realized her dream of opening a yarn store. At Mountain Knits and Pearls, she passed on her love of knitting and crocheting to others and made some long lasting friendships.



Joanne is survived by her two daughters; Kelly Quaresimo and husband Joseph of East Stroudsburg, and Abigail D. Deardorff of East Stroudsburg. She is also survived by two brothers and two sisters, their partners and six nieces and nephews that she loved very much.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation was private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or Olsen Christmas Wish, (payable to SARPD-AT), 100 Day Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.









