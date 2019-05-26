|
Joanne E. Goodling
Dallastown - Joanne E. (Lehman) Goodling, 75, died Thursday May 23, 2019 at the Cross Keys Village the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late William L. Goodling.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, (Route 214, 1mile east of Loganville) with Pastor Ben Godfrey and Pastor Duane Bahn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at Codorus Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. Goodling was born on June 3, 1943 in Loganville, a daughter of the late Charles P. and Emma Almeda (Godfrey) Lehman.
She graduated in 1961 from Dallastown High School.
Joanne was a member of the Codorus Church of the Brethren where she was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School class, and was a former Cradle Roll Superintendent. She enjoyed gospel music concerts and listening to The Versetones Quartet and Set Free. Joanne Loved children and spending time with her family.
She leaves two sons, Michael L. Goodling and wife Cynthia and Jeffrey L. Goodling and wife Teresa, all of Dallastown, PA.; three Step Grandchildren Andy Anderson and wife Samantha of York, Ryan Anderson and wife Sara of Lancaster and Erica Gottuso and husband Bill of York; six Step Great Grandchildren, Logan, Paisley, and Landen Anderson, Ethan Anderson, and Jaxon and Brooklyn Gottuso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, PA 17313 or to Good Samaritan Fund c/o Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019