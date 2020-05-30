Joanne I. Snyder
York - Joanne I. Snyder, age 85, of York, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born in Dallastown on December 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ervin and Mabel (Brenneman) Daugherty. Josie, as she was called by family and friends, was the loving wife and best friend of Curvin W. Snyder, to whom she was married for 67 years.
Josie was a 1952 graduate of Dallastown High School. Early in her career, she was a waitress at Woody's Restaurant in York. She was a loving homemaker and also operated Snyder's Stand at the New Eastern Market, selling soft pretzels, old fashioned sodas, and a variety of handmade crafts.
Josie was a very active member of Bethany United Methodist Church of York. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, sang in the church choir, taught children's Sunday school, was a member of the flower ministry, and was the long-time head of the church's kitchen ministry. It was her joy to prepare group meals as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets for the community.
Josie was a loving neighbor and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. She could often be seen, before her health declined, helping to mow grass and clear snow for shut-ins in the neighborhood. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin at Central Oak Heights in West Milton, PA. Josie loved to spend time with her family, especially cooking for them. She will be missed for her famous potpie and fastnachts. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren (who knew her as "Dreama") were her pride and joy.
In addition to her husband Curvin, Josie is survived by her son Blaine David Snyder, and his wife Peggy of York, her daughter Melodie M. Eyster, and her husband John of Spry, her grandchildren Joshua Snyder, and his wife Candace Zorn, Steven Snyder, and his wife Stefanie, David Snyder, and his wife Annelyssa, Zach Eyster, and his wife Brit, Rachel Eyster, and her husband Tristan Siple, and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Graham, Lucy, Quinn, Sloane, Jane, Clark, Malcolm, and Cyrus. She was preceded in death by her infant daughters Vicory Sue Snyder and Nanette Sue Snyder and her brothers Daniel Daugherty and Richard Daugherty.
A funeral service to celebrate Josie's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 5, 2020 from Bethany United Methodist Church of York, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with the Reverend Wayne Heberlig officiating. The family requests that everyone wear a mask while inside the church. Private interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery. There will be no public viewing or visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Josie's memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church of York, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.