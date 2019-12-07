|
Joanne S. (Berkheimer) Alwood
York - Joanne S. Alwood (Berkheimer) died Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:15 AM at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. She was the widow of Edward G. Alwood whom she was married to for 38 years at the time of his death in 2003. Born August 28th, 1935 in York, she was the daughter of Catherine Berkheimer (Link) and Curvin Berkheimer. She began work at the age of sixteen in order to support the family- working to allow she and her mother to share a home independently. Joanne worked as a Bell Telephone York operator for many years, until she left to focus exclusively on her new family. Joanne was an avid lover of dogs (schnauzers in particular). She also had a love of arts and crafts including ceramics, cross-stitch and tole art. Joanne shared this love through her own ceramics shop and certified classes in the late 1970's. She was passionately dedicated to her family. Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother Curvin (Berkheimer). She is survived by her daughters Tanya Polhemus of Delta and Dr. Amy Alwood of western Massachusetts and 4 grandchildren: Jasmine Silverman, Noah Polhemus, Brady Polhemus and Evie Alwood-Costello. She also is survived by two daughters-in-law: Samantha Silverman and Merilee Costello. There will be no viewing. Cremation will take place with the Burg Funeral Home, 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A visitation will be on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 2:30 pm, with a memorial service to begin at 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Eulogies will be given by her family. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be offered to: Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349 (online: animalrescueinc.org), or to the , GPA, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste. 100, Harrisburg PA 17110.
