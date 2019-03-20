Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Jocleta Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jocleta M. (Kyle) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jocleta M. (Kyle) Miller Obituary
Jocleta M. (Kyle) Miller

Hellam - Jocleta, through God's grace, joined her late beloved husband Gene on March 17, 2019. She leaves her caring sons, Michael W. Kyle and Andrew D. Kyle, their families and her cherished granddaughters, Krista and Stace. Jocleta was a proud graduate of PSU and was a teacher in the Eastern York School District for over 20 years. Respecting Jo's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A celebratory wake will be held at a later date. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now