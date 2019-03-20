|
Jocleta M. (Kyle) Miller
Hellam - Jocleta, through God's grace, joined her late beloved husband Gene on March 17, 2019. She leaves her caring sons, Michael W. Kyle and Andrew D. Kyle, their families and her cherished granddaughters, Krista and Stace. Jocleta was a proud graduate of PSU and was a teacher in the Eastern York School District for over 20 years. Respecting Jo's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. A celebratory wake will be held at a later date. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019