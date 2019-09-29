|
|
Jocleta O. Wilson
Red Lion - Jocleta Odessa (Frey) Wilson, 83, passed away on September 25, 2019. She was the wife of Kenneth Myers Wilson. The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in March.
Born in Hellam, PA on March 2, 1936, Jocleta was the daughter of Pauline K. (Freed) and William E. Frey. Her 12 siblings preceded her in death. Helen Minnick, Harold Frey, Preston Frey, Vivian Pannebaker, Lorraine Strickhouser, Doris Saylor, Vinton Frey, Virginia Gingrich, Emma Wireman, George Frey, Josephine Rowland and Geraldine Tarlton.
Jocleta was a homemaker, wife and the mother of five children. Bradley C. Wilson of Lancaster, Kimberly A. Kuria, wife of Donald P. of Windsor, Brian K. Wilson of Red Lion, Jeffrey L. Wilson of Red Lion, and Albert R. Wilson of Red Lion. Grandmother to Gavin, Lindsay and Jason Kuria. Great grandmother to Lacy, Katelyn, Paige, Colton, Kyla, Emma and Jason Jr.
Throughout her life, Jocleta attended Kreutz Creek Presbyterian Church, York PA.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 3, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for the excellent care given during her time with them.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019