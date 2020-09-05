1/1
Jodi L. Williams
Jodi L. Williams

Glen Rock - Jodi L. Williams, 49, of Glen Rock, died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia following a brief illness.

She was born on June 16, 1971 in York, the daughter of Nolan E. and Marian R. (Patterson) Williams of Glen Rock.

Jodi was a 1989 graduate of Susquehannock High School and graduated from Millersville University in 1993 with a degree in psychology.

She was currently working at Community Options Inc. in York as a Social Worker, where she worked for the last four years.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock.

Besides her parents, she leaves a brother, Patrick N. Williams of Railroad.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hanover Street, Glen Rock with Rev. Douglas DeStephano, officiating. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.

The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made Zion Lutheran Church, 49 Hanover Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
