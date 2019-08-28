Services
Jodie L. Hull


1970 - 2019
Jodie L. Hull Obituary
Jodie L. Hull

North Codorus Twp - Jodie L. (Wendt) Hull, age 49, of North Codorus Township, Spring Grove, died at 1:25 PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born April 27, 1970 in York, she was a daughter of Dale and Vicki Wendt of Brogue, and the late Ruthann (Miller) Wendt. Mrs. Hull worked as a caregiver and was also a member of CrossPoint Church.

Mrs. Hull is survived by three children, Kaitlynn Poe of Spring Grove, Kyle Poe of New Oxford, and Trent Hull of Hanover; a granddaughter, Rilynn Ramsey, and two grandchildren on the way; a sister, Shonna Stelfox of Dover; and her partner, Jeremy Frey.

Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 150 Monument Rd., Ste 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
