Joe E. Vanasdale
Red Lion - Joe E. Vanasdale, 72, of Red Lion, died Friday August 7, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Connie L. (Stiffler) Vanasdale, with whom he celebrated a 52nd wedding anniversary on June 15, 2020.
Joe was born on July 7, 1948 in York and was a son of the late Charles E. and L. Irene (Eisenhour) Vanasdale.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the Red Lion American Legion Post # 543.
He retired in 2010 from Harley Davidson in York, where he was employed as a machine operator for many years.
Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed being with his family. He was his grandchildren's number one fan and was very supportive of all their efforts. He also was the family fixer upper, when there were things in need of repairs. There was nothing Joe would not do for his family.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves two daughters, Heidi J. Tyson and her husband John of Red Lion, Heather J. Morris and her husband Dave of York; three grandchildren, Wyatt Tyson, Dillon Morris and Emma Morris; and three sisters, Phyllis Haney, Betty Haney and husband Bill, Fay Bach and husband Jim. He was predeceased by a grandson Walker S. Tyson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, (payable to RMHC of Central PA) 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com