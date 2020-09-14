1/1
Joel A. "Joe" Wilson
Joel "Joe" A. Wilson

Freeland, MD - Joel "Joe" A. Wilson, 58, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Frankie Sue ( Neff) Wilson.

Joe started working as a builder with his father at age 15, at Wilson & Son Builders; later he became the sole owner and builder, having 35 years of service. Joe was a proud member of the Stoner's, Ken Keeney, and Wehrly's Auction Crew. He had a passion for attending auctions and was a collector of many things. He also loved to fish.

He is survived by his wife Anna Kathy Pearce; daughter Jennifer Fenske and her husband Matthew; grandson Luke Fenske; granddaughters Kiyah and Delilah Johnson; and brother Kevin R. Wilson.

Graveside Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00PM from Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Freeland, MD. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
