Joel "Joe" A. WilsonFreeland, MD - Joel "Joe" A. Wilson, 58, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert Lee and Frankie Sue ( Neff) Wilson.Joe started working as a builder with his father at age 15, at Wilson & Son Builders; later he became the sole owner and builder, having 35 years of service. Joe was a proud member of the Stoner's, Ken Keeney, and Wehrly's Auction Crew. He had a passion for attending auctions and was a collector of many things. He also loved to fish.He is survived by his wife Anna Kathy Pearce; daughter Jennifer Fenske and her husband Matthew; grandson Luke Fenske; granddaughters Kiyah and Delilah Johnson; and brother Kevin R. Wilson.Graveside Services will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00PM from Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Freeland, MD. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.