Joellyn M. Shubert
Joellyn M. Shubert

York New Salem - Joellyn M. Shubert, 33, of York New Salem, died October 19, 2020 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of Joe A. and Shelly L. (Day) Shubert of York New Salem.

A time of sharing memories and celebrating the life of Joellyn, will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Praise Community Church, 705 S. Ogontz Street, York.

Besides her parents she leaves a sister, Nichole E. Shubert (Chuck Cross) of York New Salem, a brother Tyke A. Shubert (Paige Madison) of Abbottstown and a niece Lianna E. Cross. Her grandfather, Raymond "Skip" Shubert and her grandmother, Mary K. (Williams) Day.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, Praise Community Church, 705 S. Ogontz Street, York, PA. 17403.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
